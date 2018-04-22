George H.W. Bush wears special socks to Barbara Bush's funeral in literacy campaign tribute

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is known for wearing festive socks. He wore a special pair of socks Saturday to the funeral of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, in tribute to her work in literacy awareness.
Barbara Bush, the wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd, died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.
Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath posted on Twitter that the former president is wearing socks festooned with books.
The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018
To honor his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy, for which she raised over $110 million over the course of over 30 years, @GeorgeHWBush will be wearing a pair of socks festooned with books at today’s funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush.— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018
McGrath went on to say that Barbara Bush's literacy campaign raised over $110 million in 30 years.
The private funeral ceremony is being attended by approximately 1,500 invited guests, including first lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.
