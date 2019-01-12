GE paying $50K to hire ‘Great American Grandma'

LAS VEGAS - Know a grandmother who is savvy at social media, can whip up a meal with a smile and a conversation and would like to make $50,000?
GE Appliances is looking to hire the “Great American Grandma,” the company announced during the Consumer Electronics Show.
The right applicant will be paid $50,000 for about 10-15 hours of assignments each month as well as given five top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.
No resume is necessary, but the company does have an idea of who it is looking for:
“A Grandma who can make us laugh and doesn’t need a cookbook to whip up hundreds of delicious recipes,” GE said in a statement. “A Grandma who believes in tradition but is anything but traditional.”
Announcing the search for "The Great American Grandma" 👵 We're looking for a big-hearted, lives-life-to-the-fullest grandma to join our team. Sound like you (or your grandma)? Learn more: https://t.co/fyV26MPubl pic.twitter.com/TZYyrex1By— GE Appliances (@GE_Appliances) January 9, 2019
