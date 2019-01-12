  • GE paying $50K to hire ‘Great American Grandma'

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAS VEGAS - Know a grandmother who is savvy at social media, can whip up a meal with a smile and a conversation and would like to make $50,000?

    GE Appliances is looking to hire the “Great American Grandma,” the company announced during the Consumer Electronics Show

    The right applicant will be paid $50,000 for about 10-15 hours of assignments each month as well as given five top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.

    No resume is necessary, but the company does have an idea of who it is looking for: 

    “A Grandma who can make us laugh and doesn’t need a cookbook to whip up hundreds of delicious recipes,” GE said in a statement. “A Grandma who believes in tradition but is anything but traditional.”

