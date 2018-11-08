0 Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome baby girl via surrogate

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have welcomed their first child together into the world.

People reported that the actress and NBA player announced on Instagram that they had a baby girl via surrogate. She was born Wednesday.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” the couple said in their posts, published at the same time on each of their profiles. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

The couple did not say the baby’s name.

The news of the arrival comes months after Union, 46, spoke publicly and candidly about being diagnosed with adenomyosis, which she said came at the end of her attempts to get pregnant.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey, I finally got some answers, because everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career,’” she said. “The reality is, I actually have adenomyosis.”

Adenomyosis, according to the Seckin Endometriosis Center in New York, is a form of endometriosis that causes the tissue that forms the lining of the uterus to grow into the uterus muscle, damaging the uterus wall.

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA player Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together, a daughter, via surrogate Nov. 7. Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for mediaplacement

Union previously discussed her struggles to get pregnant in her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” revealing she “had eight or nine miscarriages.”

This is Union’s first child. The actress is stepmother to three boys: Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 16, whom he adopted, and Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10, sons from a previous marriage.

The baby girl is the fourth biological child for Wade, 36. He is also father to a 4-year-old son, Xavier, who lives with his mother. Xavier was conceived when Union and Wade were broken up in 2013.

