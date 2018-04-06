0 Fully quitting Facebook may be more difficult than you believe

You may have decided to cut the cord and delete your Facebook account. But before you take the jump, be warned, you may have to delete more than just one account, especially if you have tied the social media platform to other companies, some the online giant owns outright, others that it partners with.

CNN Money says that while you can still connect with family and friends, learning about events and groups that you’re interested in could drop off. Many groups use Facebook to announce upcoming events.

Also think about other apps on which you’ve used your Facebook to authenticate your login like Tinder, AirBnB and Venmo. No more Facebook means more logins for third-party apps, CNN Money reported.

You’ll also lose access to your Spotify Premium account if you use Facebook to log in. You’ll have to set up a new account, CNN Money reported. That means the hours spent to come up with all the perfect playlists will be gone, since you’ll lose access to those lists.

Facebook is also the top of the list of services owned by the company. While the blue F icon will be gone from your mobile device, you may still have Facebook as a company with access to your data since it owns Instagram and What’sApp. It bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and What’sApp in 2014 for $19 billion, according to TechWyse, an internet marketing firm. For a complete list of what Facebook owns, click here.

To check which third-party apps use Facebook to login, go to Settings>Account Settings>Apps>Logged in with Facebook and scroll through the list or search. Select the ones you want to remove and then click remove, Adweek reported. You can also remove posts you’ve made in the apps using the Facebook profile. You’ll have to click the box that says “Delete all posts, photos and videos on Facebook these apps had websites may have published on your behalf,” Adweek reported.

If you’re adamant in deleting your full Facebook account, there are two ways to do it, CNBC reported. You can deactivate your account. It turns it off but you keep your history if you ever want to come back. But if that’s still not good enough you can outright delete the account. It will be removed so people can’t find your account as soon as you hit the button to delete, but it may take up to 90 days for the company to scrub the systems. The content isn’t available to users, but it is still in Facebook’s servers. You will still remain, partially, in the databases, “but are disassociated from personal identifiers,” CNBC reported. If you have sent messages to friends and they haven’t deleted them, they will also remain. But everything in your account, including photos will be gone, once the process is done, CNBC reported.

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook and WhatsApp app icons are displayed on an iPhone. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

