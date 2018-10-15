Fugitive's own dog leads deputies to him after chase, officials say

TULSA, Okla. - An Oklahoma man is behind bars after his own dog led deputies to him during a search, officials said.
James L. Ayer's arrest came Saturday, three days after sheriff's deputies served a search warrant for methamphetamine and firearms at a Wagoner County barn that was turned into a house.
When deputies entered the house Wednesday, they said they found Carrie Metcalf hiding inside and arrested her on other warrants.
Drugs and firearms were found during the search, deputies said.
Investigators later identified Ayer as another suspect. He had been on the run from police until his arrest this weekend, officials said.
Deputies said they spotted Ayer's car Saturday and pulled him over. Ayer got out of the car, ran from deputies and hid in a nearby field, officials said.
Searchlights were put up in the area while officials looked for Ayer. Deputies were able to see a dog's eyes glowing and looking at them, according to the incident report. When deputies went toward the dog, they found Ayer hiding, the report said.
Deputies said they later found out that the dog that helped them was Ayer's personal pet.
