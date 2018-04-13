  • Fugitive nabbed after 37 years when mom's obituary lists his alias

    By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - An Oklahoma fugitive was caught in Texas Thursday morning after 37 years on the run, and law enforcement officials are crediting an obituary with leading them to him. 

    Stephen Michael Paris was 22 years old in 1981 -- and 19 months into a nine-year sentence on a drug conviction -- when he escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the case was adopted by agents there about six weeks ago.

    >> Read more trending news

    Agents discovered an obituary for Paris’ mother, Joann Rahimi, who lived in Houston before her death on Easter Sunday. The obituary lists Rahimi’s family, including a son, Steve Chavez.

    They tracked down the name and found that Paris, now 58, was living and working under that alias in Houston, the Marshals Service reported. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday at his office.

    A fingerprint match confirmed his identity. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fugitive nabbed after 37 years when mom's obituary lists his alias

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fugitive caught after 37 years when mom's obituary lists his alias

  • Headline Goes Here

    How did Kyle Plush become trapped, suffocate in van seat?

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to manage your spring allergies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who was Kyle Plush? Community remembers teen crushed to death by van seat