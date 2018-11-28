From convict to lawyer, man has new lease on life

He could have followed the path of hundreds, if not thousands, before him, but Raymond Burns has done something that many may not expect.
Burns served time in prison, but instead of bouncing back into crime like so many people, he went to school and became a lawyer, WPLG reported.
Burns was recently admitted to the Florida Bar, his attorney, Brian Tannebaum, said. Tannebaum, who represented Burns during the bar’s admission process, posted the great news on Facebook.
“He spent some time on the other side of the law and on the other side of some bars, causing him to have to give up custody of his son,” Tannebaum posted.
Burns story started when he was released from prison after serving time for an undisclosed crime. He started his dream job with the store Sports Authority. That’s where the store manager told him to go back to school, WPLG reported.
Burns took his advice, first earning an associate degree, then a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.
He had his sights set on going higher in his education and attended Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law, where he earned his law degree, WPLG reported.
Tannebaum, who works in Miami, drove to Palm Beach County Monday to tell Burns he had been admitted to the bar. Burns already is putting that law degree to good use. He’s been working at the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office since October, WPLG reported.
