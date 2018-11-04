Ex-youth football coach arrested after police find 14 pounds of marijuana in home

DUQUESNE, Pa. - More than 14 pounds of marijuana and about $18,000 in cash were discovered inside a Pennsylvania house during a search, police said.
According to the Duquesne Police Department, the homeowner, Isaiah Dawson, had been stopped for a traffic violation July 7, and during a search of the vehicle several pounds of marijuana and a few thousand dollars in cash were discovered.
While out on bail, police said they received tips that Dawson, a former Duquesne youth football coach, was continuing to distribute narcotics from his home.
Police received a warrant and searched the home Friday morning, which is when they discovered the large amounts of marijuana and cash.
“While we can appreciate the debate of legalizing marijuana, as it stands now, marijuana is illegal,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.
Channel 11 spoke with the current Duquesne Youth Football coach Wade Brown, who said Dawson was no longer eligible to coach because of his record.
“We take these charges very seriously, and moved quickly to let him know he was no longer able to coach. We have a lot of positive things going on and I don't want it tarnished by the actions of one person," Brown said.
