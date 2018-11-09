Former Trump official, Omarosa Newman's ballot thrown out in Florida election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the many provisional ballots that were not counted Thursday in Duval County belonged to none other than Omarosa Newman. Yes, that Omarosa: the former Trump White House official who was fired by chief of staff John Kelly back in December.
She was once one of President Donald Trump’s loyal allies and served as his communications director for the Office of Public Liaison.
Newman relocated to Jacksonville after marrying a local pastor, John Newman.
During Thursday’s review of provisional ballots in Duval County, a member of the canvassing board said, “Omarosa Newman, registered late” and then moved onto the next ballot.
Heard inside the canvassing board room in Duval County as they review provisional ballots: "Omarosa Newman. Registered late." -- Yes, THAT Omarosa.— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) November 8, 2018
@TenikkaANJax reached out to her about it. Next at 6 @ActionNewsJax, how the former White House staffer reacted #Florida #recount
Her vote did not count.
Late registration was one of the most common reasons given during the review of the ballots.
Action News Jax reached out to Omarosa Newman, who said she’s now fighting for her vote to count.
She claims to have registered to vote on Oct. 9, which was the last day of voter registration. She’s now working with a local attorney.
I talked to @OMAROSA who says she’s fighting for her vote to count in Duval County #Florida. @ActionNewsJax was there as her provisional ballot was not counted due to late registration. Omarosa tells me she registered to vote on Oct 9 at DMV. She’s now working with local attorney pic.twitter.com/SmW5nqygDT— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) November 8, 2018
She tweeted a reminder Oct. 9 to register to vote.
October 9, 2018
