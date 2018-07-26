0 Former NBA star Lamar Odom announces he will play basketball in China

Lamar Odom, former NBA player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, said Thursday he was returning to basketball and will play in China.

“My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China! God is good!” Odom wrote.

Odom, 39, has not announced which team he will join.

Kardashian, Odom’s ex-wife, has not publicly commented on his announcement, nor has anyone else from the Kardashian family.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 following months of Odom’s very public struggles with substance abuse, including a DUI arrest and stint in rehab, along with rumors of infidelity, People reported.

In October 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel after a drug overdose.

He was in a coma for three days and entered rehab for substance abuse -- during which time Kardashian stayed by his side.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship came to an end in 2016.

In July 2018, Odom said he was moving to Shenzen, China, to enter a business partnership with a local management company, according to Eurohoops.

He made headlines earlier this month with an incident at a Hooter’s restaurant in Queens, New York, where an argument escalated into a gunfight, TMZ reported.

The other group fired off shots and fled the scene.

Odom later posted on social media that he was “OK” and “not involved in any way” with the shooting.

