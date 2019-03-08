0 Former Miss Teen Universe suddenly dies while on vacation

Former Miss Teen Universe Lotte van der Zee has died after suffering a heart attack during a ski trip. She was 20.

Van der Zee was vacationing in Austria with her family when she suffered cardiac arrest the day before her 20th birthday, Fox News reported.

She was rushed to a hospital in Munich, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

On Wednesday, after being in a coma for two weeks, Van der Zee died.

Van der Zee was a model from Enschede in the eastern Netherlands, Yahoo Lifestyle reported. She won the prestigious title of Miss Teen Universe in 2017.

TRENDING STORIES:

Her parents told Dutch newspaper “De Limburger” that Van der Zee had returned “cheerfully and without health complaints” from a night out with friends before the attack, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

When she didn’t appear for breakfast the next morning, Van der Zee’s father checked on her and found her ill in bed. She was then taken to the hospital.

Van der Zee’s parents posted about their daughter’s passing on her Instagram account.

“It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore,” a member of her family wrote. “Our hearts are truly broken. We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages.”

Van der Zee’s parents plan to have tests done to determine what caused the heart attack.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.