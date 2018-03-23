  • Former mayor of California city arrested for violating protective order

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The former mayor of a California city was arrested Thursday for violating the terms of a protective order issued against him, KTXL reported.

    Anthony Ray Silva, 43, who was the mayor of Stockton, faces charges of being in possession of a registered gun at his home. The protective order, issued by Amador County, mandated that he was ineligible to own a gun, KTXL reported.

    “Mr. Silva was unaware of this legal restriction and was in possession of legally registered weapon,” Silva’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, said in a statement. “That is the basis of his arrest."

    Arrest records show that Silva was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Silva reached a plea deal last August after facing misdemeanor charges that he illegally recorded a game of strip poker played among teenage camp counselors at his Stockton kids camp in Amador County in 2015 and contributed to the delinquency of minors by providing alcohol to them, KTXL reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former mayor of California city arrested for violating protective order

  • Headline Goes Here

    Emergency responders leave dead man on side of road, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead in France supermarket hostage situation, 1 other killed in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Glen Campbell's widow opens up about the family feud over his estate

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead in France supermarket hostage situation, one other killed in…