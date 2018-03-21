  • Former Make-A-Wish patient now doctor at same hospital that treated her

    MINNEAPOLIS - Jen Pratt used to walk the halls of Children’s St. Paul when she was a child. She was diagnosed and treated for a tumor in her leg. 

    She visited the hospital for a year as she received chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumor, WCCO reported

    Pratt became a Make-A-Wish kid, receiving a trip to Walt Disney World.

    She was 11 years old at the time and knew then what she wanted to do with her life when she grew up.

    Pratt wanted to go into medicine, WCCO reported

    Flash forward a few years and now Pratt is called Dr. Pratt and she’s now on the other side of the hospital beds, treating the patients at the same hospital that saved her life.

    “Some of the nurses that I had during my treatment are still nurses at Children’s, so I actually get to work with them,” Pratt told WCCO.

    But Children’s St. Paul isn’t the only location from her cancer treatment she’s revisiting. During her trip to Disney, she stayed at Give Kids the World resort. She’s planning on volunteering at the hotel later this fall, WCCO reported.

    Click here to learn about volunteering with Give Kids the World.

