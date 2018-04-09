  • Former ‘Glee' co-stars Lea Michele, Darren Criss announce tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Former “Glee” co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss are touring together.

    The pair appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday to make the announcement.

    “We’re so excited!” Michele said.

    “It’s obviously some ‘Glee’ stuff, some Broadway stuff, some of her stuff, some of my original stuff -- sort of a mixture of everything,” Criss said. 

    “We’ve always played music together and every time we do, we go, ‘We should do this more and take this to more cities,’” Criss said.

    The eight-city tour starts May 30 in Nashville. Pre-sale tickets start April 11. More information can be found at LMDCTour.com.

    Dates for the “LM/DC Tour” are below.

    May 30: Nashville, Tennessee, at The Ryman Auditorium
    May 31: Cincinnati, at Taft Theatre
    June 2: Pittsburgh, at Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
    June 3: Washington, D.C., at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
    June 5: Indianapolis, at Murat Theatre
    June 6: Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio Theatre
    June 8: Easton, Pennsylvania, at State Theatre Center for the Arts
    June 9: Newark, New Jersey, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    June 10: Toronto, at Sony Centre

