Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for faulty transmission shift cable

DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford is recalling 350,000 trucks and SUVs because the shift indicator can show the vehicle is in the wrong gear.
The recall impacts 08 Ford F-150 and Expedition models sold in North America with a 10-speed automatic transmissions as well as 2018 F-650 and F-750 models with a 6-speed automatic transmission.
“This could allow the driver to move the shifter to park and remove the ignition key, while the transmission gear may not be in park, with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime when the driver’s door is opened that indicates the vehicle is not secured in park,” according to the recall. “If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.”
Ford officials said they know of one reported accident and injury related to this issue.
Dealers will inspect and repair, if necessary, the shift cable locking clip at no cost to the vehicle owner.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}