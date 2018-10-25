Ford recalls 1.3 million Focus vehicles for faulty fuel part

Ford is recalling nearly 1.3 million Focus vehicles because a malfunctioning part could cause the vehicle to stall without warning while driving, which could lead to a crash.
The canister purge valve on certain 2012 to 2018 Focus vehicles could become stuck open, causing increased vacuum pressure in the fuel vapor management system and damaging other parts and systems, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall covers vehicles sold in North America equipped with 2-liter gasoline or turbocharged direct injection engines that were built before April 2017 at Ford’s Michigan plant, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Customers should keep a half tank of gas in their cars because the malfunction could show inaccurate gas levels.
The recall begins Dec. 10.
