ATLANTA - Ford Motor Company is recalling about 2 million pickup trucks due to a fire hazard caused by a seat belt issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Agency officials said in a recall notice that 1.6 million Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab trucks model years 2015 to 2018 fell under the recall.
The NHTSA started an investigation last month after receiving five complaints about Ford F-150 pickup trucks model years 2015 to 2018.
Officials said they determined that if a front seat belt pretensioner deploys because of a crash, the sparks might ignite materials inside the trucks, such as carpeting or insulation.
The recall is expected to begin Sept. 24, according to the NHTSA.
