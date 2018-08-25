Food truck driver sells food at discount to fellow drivers after crash blocks traffic

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - A food truck driver helped out his fellow drivers on a packed interstate in Hawthorne, California, Friday.
KABC reported that while a food truck owned by AC Catering was stuck on the 105 freeway after a fatal tanker truck crash, they feed people on the road at half price.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Isabella Lario, who was operating the food truck, got up to make herself some coffee while waiting in standstill traffic at 6 a.m. local time.
Other drivers thought she was open for business, and she and her cook decided to go with it.
Fellow drivers placed orders for breakfast while Lario’s truck was parked in the carpool lane, the Los Angeles Times reported.
"We saw other people walking down with sandwiches and we were like, ‘Where are we going? Let's go get it,’” driver Michael Ullrich told KABC. “So we just walked up here, and there's a lot of great people and we’re all hanging out and talking and trying to get through it.”
Lario has operated her food truck since 1986. She typically serves construction crews working on a tunnel at Los Angeles International Airport.
“I never thought something like this would happen,” Lario told the LA Times.
The eastbound freeway lanes were cleared by 8 a.m. local time, according to KTTV.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}