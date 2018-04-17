Florida mother of 5 killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car

YULEE, Fla. - Authorities said a mother of five children died early Sunday after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on Florida State Road 200.
Shannon Bollinger, 29, was a passenger on a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by her husband, Curtis Bollinger, 47, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Curtis Bollinger lost control of his motorcycle at approximately 1:10 a.m. and Shannon Bollinger landed on the roadway where she was hit by a white Hyundai driven by 19-year-old Brandon Graham, according to the FHP report.
Shannon Bollinger was killed and Curtis Bollinger was seriously injured, FHP said.
Neither Graham or his passenger were hurt, according to the report.
WJAX spoke with Curtis Bollinger in January 2017 after he was badly hurt in a hit-and-run. The Navy veteran and Nassau County firefighter said he needed several surgeries after someone hit his motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road in December 2016.
He and his wife have five children.
Family members described Shannon Bollinger as a loving, devoted mother.
Toxicology reports for Curtis Bollinger and Shannon Bollinger from Sunday morning's crash are pending, according to FHP. According to the report, Shannon Bollinger was not wearing a helmet.
