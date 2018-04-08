Florida woman caught with cocaine in purse blames the wind

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The answer for the cocaine in her purse, a Florida woman allegedly said, was blowing in the wind.
Kennecia Posey, 26, was arrested in March on drug possession charges in Fort Pierce. According to a police report, she was one of two passengers in a vehicle swerving in the road when Fort Pierce police stopped the car on March 21, WPLG reported.
According to the police report, an officer approached the car and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside. During a search of the car, the officer found separate bags of marijuana and cocaine in separate bags in a purse Posey had in her lap, WPLG reported.
Posey allegedly admitted the marijuana was hers, but said she did not know anything about the cocaine, according to the police report.
"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Posey said, according to the report. "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."
Posey was booked into the St. Lucie County jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond, WPLG reported.
