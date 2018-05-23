Florida school dean, first-grade teacher found together in classroom closet suspended

GROVELAND, Fla. - A first-grade teacher and a dean at Groveland Elementary School in Groveland, Florida, have been suspended without pay after the school’s principal found them together in a classroom closet, WFTV reports.
Groveland Elementary School’s instructional dean, 56-year-old Alan Rosier, and first grade-teacher Katie Lassen, 34, admitted they “took it too far” after developing a close relationship.
An investigation by the Lake County School District uncovered that the pair met up in a classroom, started kissing and went into a closet, WFTV reports.
Another school worker told WFTV he saw Rosier visit Lassen's classroom at about 4 p.m. every day.
The school district has recommended that both teachers be fired.
“Don't they know better? That's horrible,” Groveland resident Eunice O’Farrel told WFTV.
Even so, O’Farrel thinks the pair should be able to keep their jobs because no students were involved.
“You’re really talking about someone’s profession, and it could ruin them for life,” O’Farrel said.
Another Groveland resident disagrees.
“I think they ought to be fired if they got caught doing that in a school,” said Jack Mason. “I do not think they ought to be there.”
Rosier and Lassen have both appealed the decision. A hearing is scheduled for next month.
