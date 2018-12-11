Florida man uses cast to break window, saves elderly woman from fire

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Florida man used a cast on his arm to break a window to save an elderly woman who was trapped in her house when it caught fire from a candle, WSVN reported.
Altavious Powell was able to remove 93-year-old Maria Cabral from her Miami Gardens home, the television station reported.
This is 93-year-old Maria Cabral who was rescued during a fire by her across the street neighbor, Altavious Powell. Altavious smashed windows with the cast on his broken arm to get in, find Maria and save the day. She’s at the hospital but doing ok, says family. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/SkP4uTY2jD— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 11, 2018
Cabral usually lights a candle each night in the corner of her home. When she lit a candle Monday night, the flame caught onto a wall setting the home on fire, WSVN reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Driver intentionally ran over woman at gas station, killing her
- Michelle Obama extends national book tour, adds stop in Atlanta
- Police: HS football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader
Powell, 27, who lives across the street from Cabral, saw the flames and broke the window with his cast and a plastic chair to enter the home, the television station reported. He found Cabral standing in a hallway and hustled her out of harm’s way.
“I broke this window right here. I just hit it with my cast,” Powell told WSVN. “Yeah, I smashed a window with it.
“I said, ‘Mommy, mommy, where you at?’ And she said, ‘I’m right here.’ She was right here, like standing on the wall, so I just grabbed her with one arm. She looked up at me, she just said, ‘Thank you.'”
Cabral was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and continues to recover. Her family said she is going to be all right, WSVN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}