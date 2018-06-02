  • Florida man fatally stabbed for eating roommate's groceries, police say

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man fatally stabbed his roommate Friday afternoon during an argument over groceries being eaten, the Palm Bay Police Department said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a home on Wake Forest Road Northwest near Glencove Avenue Northwest, where officers discovered a man with multiple wounds lying on the ground, Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said.

    The man, later identified as 42-year-old Quentin Tracy, died from his wounds, Bland said.

    Investigators said they detained Nkhondo Mhango as he was leaving the home.
    "The deceased (man's) girlfriend was also injured during the incident and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Bland said.

    Carol Lillig, who lives nearby, said she often heard people arguing in the home and sometimes with neighbors.

    "They fought all the time," she said. "It was a constant."

    Lillig said the men, whom she didn't know well, moved to the home about six months ago.

    Mhango was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He's being held without bail.

    The stabbing remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man fatally stabbed for eating roommate's groceries, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 climbers dead after fall at Yosemite National Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Casas helps Florida State top Georgia to stay alive in WCWS

  • Headline Goes Here

    SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket early Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wildfires scorch thousands of acres in New Mexico, Colorado