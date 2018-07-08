Florida man dies after crashing his motorcycle twice in same day

A Florida man died after crashing his motorcycle twice in the same day, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Robert Dobraski, 54, of Safety Harbor, crashed his 2006 Harley Davidson when he hit a legally parked car at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Dobraski was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to a Tampa hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Times reported.
Deputies investigating the accident discovered that Dobraski had crashed his motorcycle earlier in that morning in Clearwater, located several miles south.
Witnesses told officers Dobraski struck the median and crashed in Clearwater, and then got back on his motorcycle and headed north toward Safety Harbor, the Times reported.
