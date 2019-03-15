Florida man comes home for lunch, finds iguana in toilet

MIAMI - A Florida man came home for lunch Thursday and found an iguana positioned in the toilet bowl.
The homeowner first called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which said it doesn’t respond to that type of incident, so the man called 911, the Miami Herald reported.
“He came home for lunch, freaked out and didn’t know what to do,” Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan told the Herald.
Can you imagine lifting the toliet seat and finding this? Today Engine 13 responded to this exact call. Upon arrival the owner stated when they went to use the restroom they found the lizard in the toliet . Our crews took the lizard outside and released him without harm! #Media pic.twitter.com/WxfwAYvh5K— FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 14, 2019
Firefighter Jeff Kurus donned sterile gloves, removed the reptile and released it into the wild, the Herald reported.
Lizards have popped up in South Florida toilets in recent months.
A man removed a lizard from his toilet in July 2017. A month ago Miami-Dade Fire Rescue removed an iguana from a toilet, the Herald reported.
