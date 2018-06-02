  • Florida man arrested on child abuse charge after victim ate 'all the Cheez-Its'

    A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after police said he struck a child for "eating all the Cheez-Its and drinking all the tea."

    Kerry Knudsen, 58, of St. Augustine, was charged with cruelty toward a child after a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a call to his home in reference to "juvenile problems", according to the arrest report.

    Knudsen was highly intoxicated when an officer arrived and said he had gotten into an argument with the child, according to the arrest report.

    The officer said things turned physical between the man and the child because Knudsen told the child not to "eat all the Cheez-Its or drink all the tea," but the child did. 

    During the scuffle, the report said, Knudsen struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, and the child then pushed Knudsen against the wall, causing a cut on Knudsen's head. 

    According to the officer, Knudsen was unable to explain how he got the cut on his head.

    Jail logs said Knudsen was released Thursday on a $2,500 bond.

