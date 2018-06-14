  • Florida man arrested after asking police to test his meth

    HAWTHORNE, Fla. - A man in Hawthorne, Florida, was arrested after bringing meth to a local police department to check its quality. 

    Douglas Kelly, 49, called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, asking them to test drugs he bought a week earlier, police said

    He told police he wanted to press charges against the man who sold him the meth because it caused a “violent reaction” after smoking the drug.

    Detectives told Kelly they would be able to test the drug if he came to the Sheriff’s Office.

    Police said Kelly drove to the Sheriff’s Office and handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil. 

    The field test proved it was methamphetamine, the drug Kelly had hoped to purchase.

    Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. 

    He is held in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

    “Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase,” the Putnam County sheriff’s department stated on Facebook

