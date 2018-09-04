Florida fishermen catch monster 750-pound gator

GULF COUNTY, Fla. - Brandon Cutchins and Brandon Barfield chased their catch for four hours Sunday before landing the enviable trophy: a 12-foot, 4-inch, 750-pound gator.
They had just one problem.
"How are we going to get it home?” Cutchins told WJHG. "When it came upside the boat, we realized we needed a bigger boat.”
They called for a tow, since the gator was too big for their 14-foot johnboat, WMBB reports.
They plan on saving the reptile’s hide and skull as well as harvesting the meat from it, WMBB reports.
"We really thought it was going to be like a 9-footer, and that was going to be like our max, and when we got it up to the boat, we were kind of astonished about what it really was like," Barfield told WJHG.
"When it came upside the boat, we realized we needed a bigger boat," Cutchins said. https://t.co/q94DOsa915— WJHG-TV (@WJHG_TV) September 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}