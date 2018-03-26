  • Florida fisherman gets close encounter with great white shark

    By: Danae Leake, ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fisherman in Florida posted a video of a shark lurking eerily close to his boat on Saturday. 

    According to his Instagram post, the fisherman saw the shark 26 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, which is about an hour south of St. Augustine Beach. 

    Earlier in March, boaters in Amelia Island caught sight of a 14-foot white shark just off the coast of Fernandina Beach north of the jetties.

    Chris Fischer with OCEARCH told Action News Jax that white sharks commonly spend the winter months off our coast and move north in April or May.

