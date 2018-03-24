0 Florida deputy suspended after son uses patrol car to harass ex-girlfriend

A Florida sheriff’s lieutenant was suspended after his son used the lieutenant’s unmarked patrol car to harass his former girlfriend, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

According to an internal-affairs report, Lt. David Combs of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was found to be in violation of department policies after he admitted to allowing his son, then-sheriff’s cadet Christopher Combs, to use the patrol car.

Christopher Combs, 23, was arrested by Broward County sheriff’s deputies in October 2017 after he allegedly used the patrol car to pull over his ex-girlfriend’s car. He was fired from his cadet position after his arrest.

David Combs was suspended for 40 hours in December and he permanently lost the use of a take-home vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the report, Combs told investigators he allowed his son to take the car and fill it with gas. Combs said his son was required to seek permission before taking the car and was not allowed to use it for personal business.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Combs followed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend as they were leaving a lake in the Pompano Beach area.

Combs activated the car’s emergency lights and pulled the couple’s vehicle over. He made his girlfriend’s new boyfriend walk to the patrol car with his hands up and lie on the ground.

A passenger seated in the patrol car got out and removed the man’s belongings, authorities said.

Combs was charged with robbery, impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment. His case is still awaiting trial, court records show.

