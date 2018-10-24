Florida-bound Southwest flight struck by lightning, airline says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Southwest Airlines flight that was heading to Orlando, Florida, was struck by lightning Tuesday, an airline spokesperson said.
Flight 2515 from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire to Orlando International Airport had to be diverted shortly after takeoff.
The pilot landed the plane at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
Officials later confirmed the plane was struck by lightning.
The 135 passengers and crew members on board are OK.
The aircraft is out of service for a maintenance review.
No other details were released.
