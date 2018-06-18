  • Five undocumented immigrants dead after chase with Border Patrol, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BIG WELLS, Texas - Five undocumented immigrants died in a chase with Border Patrol agents Sunday afternoon after the driver of the SUV they were traveling in lost control and crashed, investigators said.

    There were 14 people in the Suburban, 12 were undocumented immigrants who were ejected when the vehicle crashed and rolled over, according to WOAI

    Four people died at the scene, another person later died at the hospital. Nine people were taken to hospitals. 

    The driver, who is a U.S. citizen, was among those taken to the hospital, according to WOAI. The passenger, who also is a U.S. citizen, was arrested, according to WOAI

    The chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph, started with Border Patrol agents and continued with Dimmit County sheriff’s deputies, according to KHOU

    The driver, whose identity has not been released, is known by law enforcement as a human smuggler, according to ABC News

    "The driver of this vehicle, we have handled before,” Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said. “We dealt with him last week."

