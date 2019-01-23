Fisherman hooks, tags ‘massive' great white shark; ‘like hooking an elephant'

HILTON HEAD, S.C. - A Hilton Head fisherman said he tagged the largest great white shark in the Atlantic just a few miles off the South Carolina coast last weekend.
The owner and operator of Outcast Sport Fishing, Chip Michalove, posted about his record-breaking discovery Saturday on his business Facebook page.
"It's such a massive fish, it's like hooking an elephant and then putting the brakes on it," said Michalove.
Michalove has worked with researchers to hook and tag great white sharks in the Atlantic Ocean for the past four winters, according to WCIV-TV.
Michalove said in a Facebook post that he hooked seven great white sharks and tagged four of them in one day.
"Can't believe this place is so loaded," he posted.
Michalove said he's tagged a total of 20 great white sharks in his 20 years of fishing.
"We put the highest level of technology tags on them—these tags monitor the water depth, the water temperature and the shark's track—it just gives you a ton of information," he said.
Michalove names some of the sharks he tags. He said he named the second shark he hooked Saturday Charli, after a great friend’s 11-year-old daughter who died in a car accident last summer.
The fisherman also said people should not be hesitant to swim because the sharks are always found several miles offshore.
All of the sharks are released.
