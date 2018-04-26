0 First U.S. memorial to 4,400 victims of lynchings across the South opens in Alabama

The first memorial in the United States dedicated to the victims of white supremacy opens in Montgomery, Alabama, Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice by the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, overlooks the Alabama State Capitol and seeks to shine a light on a terrifying chapter of American history that is rarely talked about: the lynchings of some 4,400 black Americans across the South during a rampage of horror and violence that went on for decades.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice opens this week in Montgomery, Alabama. It's the US's first memorial recognizing the nation's history of racially motivated murders of black people. https://t.co/ozBP9aHqu6 — Axios (@axios) April 25, 2018

“We need to find ways to live in this country and talk about things we haven’t talked about,” EJI founder Bryan Stevenson told The Root. Stevenson said discussing this shadowy part of American history may be uncomfortable for some, but he said it’s necessary in order to move beyond it. “It isn’t about retribution,” he said.

Our nation will always be held back from making progress on today’s racial disparities if we don’t acknowledge and come to terms with the brutal reality of our past. Here is a critical & powerful new contribution to that work, thanks to @eji_org: https://t.co/whs0rUo7b1 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 25, 2018

Almost 25 percent of the victims of lynching were accused of sexual assault and nearly 30 percent were accused of murder, The Root reported.

The memorial was created from 800 hanging steel columns with the county and names of people lynched there etched into the column, including “unknown” victims.

The memorial site also includes the Legacy Museum: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration.

A two-day summit, which is part of the opening events this week, is already sold out.

The new lynching memorial and museum forces us to bear witness to our whole American truth: https://t.co/jUs1m9QiQp pic.twitter.com/D6zN3jyJnh — The Root (@TheRoot) April 25, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.