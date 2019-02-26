First responders rescue American flag after pole downed in heavy winds

ASHBY, Mass. - In a Facebook feed of downed trees and power lines, a series of photos posted by an Ashby, Massachusetts, resident stuck out.
Katie Lagasse Dufour captured police Sgt. Derek Pepple and Deputy Fire Chief Sean Sheridan respectfully folding an American flag that was attached to flagpole toppled by the high winds.
I wanted to share since I thought this was a beautiful gesture in the midst of some crazy wind and downed power lines....Posted by Katie Lagasse Dufour on Monday, February 25, 2019
First responders were called to a home on Damon Road on Monday for a report of downed wires.
When they looked over at a neighbor's house, they saw the downed pole with the American flag still attached. They unhooked and folded the flag, then returned it to its owner.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
"This small town wouldn’t be what it is without our amazing first responders," Lagasse Dufour told Boston's WFXT. "The respect and dedication they show to our town and country on a daily basis is admirable."
Fire Chief Mike Bussell and Police Chief Fred Alden report that the Ashby police, fire and highway departments were dispatched to approximately 14 cases of fallen trees or damaged wires.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}