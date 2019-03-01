First responders grant dying boy final wish

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A dying Arkansas boy got his wish Thursday, as a line of police and fire vehicles escorted the child to a hospital, KARK reported.
Louie Schneider was transported from Alexander to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, the television station reported. The boy’s last wish was to see as many fire, EMS and police officers as possible, KARK reported.
The agencies granted the 9-year-old boy his wish, assembling at 9:30 a.m. and lining up on the highway to see him off as he heads to hospice care in Little Rock, the television station reported.
Louie has a chromosomal abnormality that has caused developmental delays and eventually caused his body to steadily decline, KTHV reported.
"I have a saying for Louie and I say 'God has made you joyful and he will laugh with you,'” Louie’s mother, Kristy Schneider, told KTHV. "And that is Louie in a nutshell. When you look into his eyes, it draws you in. And he has a joy in him that is pure and beautiful. And it makes people better."
Louie was in the foster system until he was 5 years old, when Schneider and her husband adopted him and his brother, the television station reported.
“They have brought life and joy into our life,” Schneider told KTHV.
