First look: Photo shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of Tom Hanks’ portrayal of children’s television icon Fred Rogers.
Wearing a red sweater over a button-down shirt and tie, khaki pants and blue sneakers, Tom Hanks resembles the beloved Mr. Rogers.
Hanks was announced for the role in January, when reports said the film was called “You Are My Friend.” The movie, which Sony Pictures said is untitled for now, is loosely based on the true story of Rogers’ friendship with journalist Tom Junod.
Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018
Junod will be played by Matthew Rhys, The Wrap reported.
“It’s a movie that’s largely focused on a reporter and (Rogers’) relationship to his life, and how (the reporter’s) whole world changes when coming in contact with Fred Rogers,” director Marielle Heller told Entertainment Weekly in March.
The film will be in theaters October 2019.
