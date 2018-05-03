  • First death reported in growing E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The first death in the growing E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce has been reported in California, and 23 more cases have been reported in 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Three more states, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah, have now reported cases linked to the outbreak.

    In total, 121 people have been infected with the E. coli strain traced back to a lettuce farming operation in Yuma, Arizona, since late March.

    The CDC said 52 people in 25 states have now been hospitalized and 14 have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

    The CDC is warning people not to eat or buy romaine lettuce unless they can confirm it is not from the Yuma growing region.

    Symptoms of an E. coli infection vary, but often include severe stomach cramps and (often bloody) diarrhea. Most people get better in five to seven days. Infections can be mild, but can also be severe and even life-threatening.

