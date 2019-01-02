First baby of 2019 at hospital gets $10,000 scholarship, gifts

SAN ANTONIO - A newborn girl at University Hospital in San Antonio is reaping the benefits of reportedly being the first baby born in her town in 2019.
University Health System said in a Facebook post that Marcela Perez gave birth to Prisca Belem Garcia Lara Tuesday just after midnight. KSAT reported she weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
Perez’s due date was New Year’s Eve, but she didn’t go into labor until 4:30 p.m. that day, according to KABB.
Little Prisca and her mother are going home with more than a dozen gifts, including a $10,000 scholarship to the University of the Incarnate Word, a private Catholic university in San Antonio and Alamo Heights, Texas.
Other gifts include a car seat, booster seat, playpen, a San Antonio Spurs onesie and multiple gift baskets. Mom also got a $75 Target gift card.
