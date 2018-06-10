0 Firemen coax Saint Bernard back into second-story window

Saint Bernard dogs have a reputation for saving people, but one large canine in Minnesota was rescued in dramatic fashion on Friday, the Star Tribune reported.

Whiskey, a Saint Bernard weighing more than 100 pounds, found his way onto an overhang outside a second-story window in a home in suburban Minneapolis.

Spring Lake Park firefighters arrived to find Whiskey outside the window on the overhang, which was above the home’s front door. Renee Roth. who was watching the dog for her son, was leaning out the window, clutching a leash in an effort to coax the dog back into the home, the Star Tribune reported.

“I remember looking dumbfounded and just saying, ‘Wow,’” Fire Department Lt. Anthony Scavo told the Star Tribune. “Whiskey had pushed the screen out of the open window and jumped out onto the roof.”

Police officers tried to lure Whiskey back into the house with a dog treat but were unsuccessful. Then, the firefighters went to work.

Firefighter David O’Keeffe climbed a 16-foot ladder and positioned himself behind Whiskey, while Scavo and Duty Chief Jeremiah Anderson were positioned just inside the window.

They managed to move the animal safely back into the house, the Star Tribune reported.

“Of course, once back inside,” Scavo told the Star Tribune. “Whiskey ate up the treat he was once coaxed with minutes prior.”

