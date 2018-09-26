0 Firefighter leaves own wedding to put out fire

ST. PAUL PARK, Minn. - A volunteer firefighter didn’t let his own wedding stop him from doing his job.

KARE reported that Jeremy Bourasa, an on-call firefighter in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, had his ceremony with his bride, Krista Bourasa, at his fire station. They lost their previous venue weeks before their ceremony date.

“We talked about it, ‘What if there’s a call?’” Krista Bourasa told KARE. “I was like, ‘You can let the other guys go; you’re not leaving our wedding.’”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the couple wasn’t married for an our before an alarm sounded. There was a house fire a few miles away.

“Without hesitation, I took off my wedding clothes, put on my turnout gear and stepped on the first truck that was heading out,” Jeremy Bourasa said.

The couple was in the middle of taking photos after the ceremony. The dispatcher was calling for mutual aid, which is an agreement among emergency responders to lend assistance across area boundaries.

“When they call for mutual aid, you just kind of know,” Jeremy Bourasa told the Paul Pioneer Press. “You just know that they’re short men. They have guys there, but it’s a very draining thing. Hoses are heavy. Tensions are high. The adrenaline push that you get, it can be exhausting.”

“I kept hearing how bad it was and they needed more men,” Krista Bourasa told KARE. “I couldn’t just keep him. I looked at him and I just said, ‘Go ahead and go babe, you’re fine. Just go help them and come back when you can.’”

Three hours later, the groom returned and the couple had their first dance together as husband and wife.

“I had an experience that no one has had,” Jeremy Bourasa told the Paul Pioneer Press. “You get married at your fire hall, you get called to an active structure fire and put it out and still get to go to your reception.”

