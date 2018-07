0 Firefighter killed as wildfire rages in northern California

REDDING, Calif. - A contract firefighter operating a bulldozer was killed and three others were injured Thursday night as a rapidly moving wildfire in northern California continued to rage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County swept over the Sacramento River and into the city of Redding, prompting officials to order evacuations, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The fire began Monday afternoon after a vehicle malfunction, according to Cal Fire.

“The fire has burned into the west side of Redding,” Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the newspaper late Thursday. “Structures are burning.

“The fire is moving so fast that law enforcement is doing evacuations as fast as we can. There have been some injuries to civilians and firefighters.”

The California Highway Patrol told residents in the western parts of Redding to “get out now,” the Chronicle reported.

“The Carr Fire continues to burn at a rapid rate with erratic fire behavior,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

At 2:30 a.m., Cal Fire ordered additional evacuations for Shasta Lake City, Summit City, the Shasta Dam Visitor Center and all of Shasta Dam Boulevard, the Bee reported.

View from Downtown Redding #CarrFire please pray for all the homes, families, animals, and first responders doing everything they can! pic.twitter.com/xQnapiFmM1 — Mik (@Mikkkkk55) July 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Amtrak train service between Sacramento and Oregon was suspended due to the fire, the Bee reported.

Officials decided Friday morning to stop service for the Coast Starlight train, which operates daily from Los Angeles to Seattle, the newspaper reported.

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” Amtrak said in a statement.

KCRC in Redding was broadcasting live when station employees were forced to evacuate while on the air, according to The Associated Press.

On Thursday, firefighters tried to contain the blaze but flames kept jumping over their lines, McLean said.

“It’s just a heck of a fight," McLean said. "They're doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

Cal Fire confirmed that a private bulldozer operator was killed but provided no other information, the Bee reported.

“We can confirm that we had additional firefighters and civilian injuries,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea said Thursday night. “This fire is making a significant push into the northwest area of Redding.

“This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard to what’s in its path.”

The blaze began Monday afternoon near Whiskeytown in Shasta County, KCRA reported. The fire has burned 28,763 acres, the television station reported.

#CarrFire [update] Unified Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea gives a briefing on the Carr Fire. pic.twitter.com/IygmtSO5XJ — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 27, 2018

