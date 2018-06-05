0 Firefighter cuddles baby after car accident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -

A photo of a firefighter shows what they really go through in the course of a day.

Capt. Chris Blazek had just returned to the fire hall after a house fire on Saturday. He was getting a shower when a call of a car crash came in.

When fire crews from the Chattanooga Fire Department arrived, they found a pregnant mother and one of her children screaming, CBS News reported.

The department said that the mother was having abdominal and back pain and the baby of the group of three children, who ranged from 7 years to 4 months, was screaming.

The mother had to be taken to the hospital, WDEF reported. Two of the children told firefighters they were OK. But it was the third, a baby, who needed comforting.

Blazek checked out the baby to make sure she was OK then what happened next is what went viral.

“She immediately laid her head on my shoulder. Shortly after that I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend. She immediately fell asleep in my arms,” Blazek explained in the Facebook post.

Blazek said it was all part of the job and something crews “do on a daily basis,” WDEF reported.

