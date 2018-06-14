  • Fireball Whiskey flies across Arkansas interstate in fiery semi accident

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Two 18-wheelers involved in a fiery crash spilled Fireball Whiskey across an interstate in central Arkansas on Thursday morning. 

    The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a section of I-40 was shut down after the accident in Pulaski County.

    Pictures show the front of one of the 18-wheelers was completely destroyed.

    Crews had to use a mechanical broom to sweep up the glass from the whiskey bottles.

    No injures have been reported and the cause of this crash is under investigation.

    It's not the first time a crash has left an Arkansas roadway covered in food or drinks, KATV reports.

    A crash in August left a truckload of spaghetti sauce at U.S. 278 and Arkansas 24. Earlier that month, a tank car filled with bourbon crashed on I-40 in eastern Arkansas.

    The same month, Interstate 30 in Little Rock was shut down after an 18-wheeler crashed and left frozen pizza scattered on the roadway.

