0 Fire engulfs Brazil's 200-year-old national museum

RIO DE JANEIRO - A fire broke out Sunday night at the National Museum of Brazil, which is 200 years old and has more than 20 million items in its collection, the BBC reported.

Aerial video posted by the Brazilian television station Globo showed high flames and billowing smoke lighting up the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, The New York Times reported.

BREAKING: The National Museum of #Brazil in #Rio is completely consumed in fire. Founded in 1818, the museum is the holder of over 20 million items, including mummies, meteorites, insects, & fossils. So sad to see history in flames :(



Brazil’s president, Michel Temer, tweeted that it was “a sad day for all Brazilians.”

The museum’s collection includes Egyptian mummies, Greco-Roman artifacts, dinosaur fossils and the oldest human fossil from the region, called “Luzia,” the Times reported.

The fire began around 7:30 p.m. and there were no injuries, the newspaper reported.

The museum was once the residence for the Portuguese royal family, the BBC reported.

The full extent of the damage is unknown, the BBC said.

The vice director of the museum, Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, told Globo news the museum suffered chronic underfunding.

"Everybody wants to be supportive now. We never had adequate support," he said.

Latin America's largest nation has struggled to emerge from its worst recession in decades. The state of Rio de Janeiro has been particularly hard hit in recent years thanks to a combination of falling world prices of oil, one of its major revenue sources, mismanagement and massive corruption.

Just over a month before national elections, even before the flames were put out, the fire was leading to recriminations about dilapidated infrastructure and budget deficits in the city that hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics.

"Unfortunately, given the financial straits of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and all the other public universities the last three years, this was a tragedy that could be seen coming," Marina Silva, one of the leading presidential candidates, tweeted.

On Instagram, Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella called on the country to rebuild.

"It's a national obligation to reconstruct it from the ashes, recompose every eternal detail of the paintings and photos. Even if they are not original, they continue to be a reminder of the royal family that gave us independence, the (Portuguese) empire and the first constitution and national unity," he said.

