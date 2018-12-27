Fiona, zoo hippo born premature, reaches 1,000 pounds

CINCINNATI - Fiona, the famous hippo born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, reached another milestone: a 1,000-pound weigh-in.
At birth on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona weighed just 29 pounds and struggled to survive. The tiny hippopotamus captured hearts around the world.
What’s been helping Fiona pack on the pounds is the diet of hay, fruit, lettuce, beet pulp and grain she and her mother, Bibi, enjoy, the zoo previously said.
Hooray! 🎉 Fiona finally broke the 1,000 pound milestone! That's a long way from the 29 pounds she weighed when she was born six weeks premature on January 24, 2017! Her #NewYearsReZOOlution: to keep growing! #teamfiona pic.twitter.com/xbXydyUcA2— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) December 26, 2018
