  • Final Four: Loyola-Chicago's run comes to an end as Michigan wins 69-57

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Cinderella story for Loyola-Chicago ended Saturday night when Michigan beat the Ramblers 69-57.

    >> Read more trending news

    Michigan will play the winner of the Villanova, Kansas matchup for the NCAA tournament.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Final Four: Loyola-Chicago's run comes to an end as Michigan wins 69-57

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan advances to title game despite guards' struggles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephen Hawking's ashes to be interred near graves of Isaac Newton,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen applied to 20 schools, overjoyed after being accepted to all of them

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect used hypodermic needle as weapon during robbery