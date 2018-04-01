Final Four: Loyola-Chicago's run comes to an end as Michigan wins 69-57

The Cinderella story for Loyola-Chicago ended Saturday night when Michigan beat the Ramblers 69-57.
WE WILL SEE YOU MONDAY NIGHT!!! #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/tQRMMbnUEC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 1, 2018
Michigan will play the winner of the Villanova, Kansas matchup for the NCAA tournament.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}