0 BREAKING: Federal prosecutors recommend 'substantial' jail time for Michael Cohen

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Prosecutors say ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen deserves substantial prison time, despite his cooperation. Federal prosecutors said the crimes committed were "marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life."

Federal prosecutors ask for a 'substantial' prison term for former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen pic.twitter.com/KT6HTMG4O1 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 7, 2018

The Associated Press released the full sentencing recommendation Friday evening.

Federal prosecutors wrote that Cohen "committed four distinct federal crimes over a period of several years. He was motivated to do so by personal greed, and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends."

They went on to write that Cohen "acted in coordination and direction of the President to pay off women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump."

More "Individual-1" - Cohen acted in coordination and at the direction of the President to pay off women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump pic.twitter.com/qZN4cBVuAf — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 7, 2018

Original story:

Court filings due Friday are expected to reveal additional details in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller is expected to file pre-sentencing recommendations in the case against Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Update, 7:06 a.m. EST Dec. 7: President Donald Trump continued his Twitter barrage early Friday, wondering if the “scathing document” written by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about former FBI director James Comey would be included in the report expected from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

....Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

...the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Update 6:35 a.m. EST Dec. 7: President Donald Trump took a shot at Special Counsel Robert Mueller in an early Friday tweet. The president said Mueller had “many” conflicts of interest with “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” the former director of the FBI, calling the two men “best friends.”

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

....Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

.....overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

The president also characterized the probe as a “witch hunt” in his first tweet of the day.

Original report: Robert Mueller’s deadline is approaching fast.

The special counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to reveal new details ahead of a Friday deadline in his investigation into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, The New York Times reported.

Sentencing memos are expected to be filed for Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager; and Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer.

Mueller is facing a Friday deadline to file both memos, CNN reported.

Last month, Mueller accused Manafort of lying to prosecutors, a violation of a plea bargain deal, the Times reported. Mueller will submit information about the alleged lies when he files his memo in a federal court in Washington, the newspaper reported.

Also Friday, Mueller's office and the Southern District of New York are expected to file sentencing memos on Cohen. The president’s longtime attorney pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to making false statements to Congress last year in connection to a Trump real estate deal in Russia. Mueller must file by Friday afternoon.

Friday’s filings follow a sentencing memo on Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

Mueller released a heavily redacted pre-sentencing report Tuesday and recommended little to no jail time for Flynn, who pleaded guilty last December to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

