  • Federal authorities make arrests in massive drug case in North Carolina, South Carolina

    By: Greg Suskin and Tina Terry, WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration made several arrests and served warrants Wednesday as part of a massive, two-state drug case, officials said.

    Police, FBI agents and the DEA started serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday around 6:30 a.m.

    Court officials said they’re waiting on the FBI to bring over just under a dozen suspects.

    The FBI said it’s raiding 17 locations Wednesday in both South Carolina and North Carolina in a large drug investigation.

    Officials wouldn’t say what kind of drugs were involved, but some agents were in protective hazmat clothing at the Rock Hill, South Carolina, location.

    WSOC reported that court appearances are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

