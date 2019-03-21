FDA: Baby cough syrup recalled, sold at Dollar Generals nationwide

WASHINGTON - Are you the parent of a baby or small child? If so, it's time to check your medicine cabinet.
Kingston Pharma is recalling one lot of infant cough syrup sold at Dollar General stores nationwide over possible Bacillus cereus or Bacillus circulans contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.
The recall is for 2-ounce bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus marked with Lot KL 180157, UPC 8 54954 00250 0 and an 11/20 expiration date.
"Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, one being a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea," the news release said. "Most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred."
Kingston Pharma said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled product.
If you bought the recalled cough syrup, you should take it back to the store for a refund, the release said.
For more information, call the company at 1-844-724-7347 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT or email Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.
